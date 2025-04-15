Balasore (Odisha) Apr 15 (PTI) Two girls, both aged six, drowned in a pond in Odisha's Balasore district while playing near the water body on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Gandhi Chhak in Basta police station area.

The two cousins were playing near the pond situated behind their house. When they did not return home after a long time, family members started looking for them and found their bodies floating in the water, a police officer said.

They were taken to Basta hospital where a doctor declared them dead, he added.

