Bhubaneswar, May 11 (PTI) Odisha continued to sizzle under extreme heat on Sunday, with 19 places recording a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above, officials said.

According to the evening bulletin of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sambalpur was the hottest place of the state on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh (42.5 degrees Celsius) and Bolangir (42 degrees Celsius).

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Show Rawalpindi's Noor Khan Base and Jacobabad Airbase in Pakistan Destroyed After India's Precision Strikes.

Other places registering temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius include Sundargarh (41.8 deg C), Angul (41.7 deg C), Jharsuguda and Hirakud (41.6 deg C each), it said.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Sawaimadhopur: Forest Ranger on Duty Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Rajasthan.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar on Monday, the weatherman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)