Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) A forest ranger was mauled to death by a tiger in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawaimadhopur district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in zone number three of the park where ranger Devendra Chaudhary was attacked while he was on duty near the Jogi Mahal area.

A forest official said Chaudhary had arrived at Jogi Mahal from the Gudha check post on Sunday afternoon. He had recently been promoted to the position of ranger and was also given the additional charge of Jogi Mahal.

He was suddenly attacked by the tiger. The tiger remained near the body for nearly 20 minutes, making it difficult for officials to retrieve it, the official said. The body was later transported to the district hospital.

Deep bite and claw marks were found on the ranger's neck, the official added.

