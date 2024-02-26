Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, participated in the 'Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan' at Bhatra in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

During the event on Sunday, he interacted with women beneficiaries over the schemes undertaken by the central government.

He also visited a few beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at their homes.

Pradhan also participated in the inaugural programme of the 'Prichaya National Tribal Festival' organised by the Sa-Prichaya Foundation at Ukuthapalli in Sambalpur.

He lauded the Foundation for organising such a grand festival in Sambalpur.

"Thanks to the Foundation for organising such a grand festival in a culturally rich city like Sambalpur, promoting the products produced and prepared by the tribals and making them financially independent," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

He also commended the work undertaken by the PM Modi-led government for the welfare of the tribal community in the state.

"In the past ten years, the amount of work done for the development of the tribal society during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime has never been done before. Specially for Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha, Paudi Bhuyan, Kadhya Bhunjia, Bondo and Mankdia, have been included in the Scheduled Tribes list, giving them their constitutional rights," the post mentioned.

"To provide quality education and many facilities to the tribal students, 700 independent residential schools have been set up in the country and more than 100 in Odisha. Modi's guarantee is about tribal development. Introduction - Visitors to the National Tribal Festivals promote Vocals for Local and buy products made by tribals. A developed India will be possible only if the tribal society grows," he added.

During his visit to Sambalpur, Pradhan unveiled a statue of Odia freedom fighter Shaheed Madhu Gartia at Jujumara in Sambalpur.

He also hailed Gartia's contributions to the country's freedom fight. (ANI)

