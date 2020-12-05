Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) Odisha is unlikely to experience the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of daily cases has declined significantly, according to the technical advisor of the health department.

The states testing, treatment and the training of its personnel have been a grand success, technical advisor to the health department Prof Jayant Panda said.

The daily fatality numbers have also come down to about five from 15 and the state government has formed panels to track possible adverse events following immunisation for the coronavirus disease.

The state is unlikely to experience the second wave of the pandemic during the winter as the number of active cases have significantly come down. The daily positive case reporting has now come to around 400 from above 4,000 new cases. We have successfully contained the deadly virus, he said.

This was possible due to the active cooperation of the people, who adhered to the COVID-19 guidelines during festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali and Kartik Purnima and the tireless efforts of the health workers.

Meanwhile, the state government has reconstituted state and district level committees for surveillance of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) following vaccination. The committees were formed based on a directive from the health ministry, officials said.

The government formed a 21-member AEFI Committee at the state level and a 14-member AEFI Committee at the district level, they said.

The health and family welfare department also fixed roles and responsibilities for the state-level AEFI Committee.

The panel will undertake desk review of case reporting formats, preliminary case investigation formats and final case investigation formats of each AEFI case reported by the district, the official said.

The state committee will undertake field visits and inspect the vaccination site, cold chain stores as per need.

Apart from making casualty assessment of reported AEFI cases as per the guideline, the committee will also analyse similar cases in the state, the official said.

