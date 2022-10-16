Faridabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday suspended a food and civil supplies inspector for allegedly pressuring some villagers to withdraw a complaint against him.

"In future also, if any officer does not work within the fixed timeline or found involved in any malpractice, then strictest action will be taken," the CM said addressing a Jan Samvad Programme.

"Every officer and employee should work with responsibility to ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services," he added. The suspended officer has been identified as Satnarayan, against whom some residents of Sotai village had given a complaint.

During the programme, over 600 complaints were taken up before the chief minister.

The chief minister said the complaints have been sent to the departments concerned and directions have been given to resolve them all at the earliest.

The data of elderly and persons with disabilities has been verified and soon they will be getting their pension, said CM while responding to a grievance raised by an elderly.

Khattar also gave Rs 2,500 each to Rajender Singh and Rattan Singh as their pension amount.

He also announced to give Rs 32,000 from the CM's relief fund to one Trilok Chand, a resident of Mirzapur village whose power connection was disconnected.

Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding the mishandling of the panchayat data by a sarpanch, he ordered an inquiry.

He also visited Green Field Colony here and directed officials to provide all basic facilities to residents there.

