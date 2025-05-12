Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI): A bomb threat was received at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. According to the Additional SP Lalit Sharma, the threat was received at the official email ID of the Sports Council.

The authorities acted swiftly to address the threat, and the stadium premises were vacated immediately. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is investigating the matter.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Board Exam Results on May 13 at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in; Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scorecard.

"The mail was sent to the official email ID of the Sports Council. Acting on this, the stadium was vacated. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is conducting an investigation", he told ANI.

This is not the first time Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium received a bomb threat. Last week, amidst the ongoing differences between India and Pakistan, the stadium was evacuated on the orders of the Rajasthan Sports Council president after it received a bomb threat.

Also Read | Delhi: Family of 4 Members Hospitalised After Suspected Poison Intake in Sangam Park, Probe Underway.

Following the bomb threat, all the workers and spectators inside the stadium have been evacuated, and a heavy police force has been deployed on the stadium premises. The police officials and investigative agencies are thoroughly investigating the matter.

According to the Rajasthan State Sports Council president, Neeraj A Pawan, a bomb threat was received through email, which was then sent to the police commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team had arrived, and the whole stadium was evacuated.

"We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here...The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated", he said.

Earlier on April 7, a threat was received to bomb Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium during the KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League 2025 match. The Cricket Association of Bengal received a bomb threat through email.

The alarming message was found in CAB's official email inbox and originated from an unknown ID. Confirming the development, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said that the matter is being investigated and all necessary precautions have been taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)