New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Four members of a family were admitted to hospitals in Delhi after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at their business premises in Sangam Park in the national capital on Monday morning.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Bharat Nagar Police Station regarding the incident at Shed No. 63, DSIDC, Sangam Park. Preliminary investigations revealed that Hardeep Singh, who runs a bike horn manufacturing unit at the location, arrived at the shed around 8:00 AM with his wife, Harpreet Kaur (38), son Jagdish Singh (16), and daughter Hargul Kaur (15).

According to the Police, it is suspected that all four inhaled a poisonous substance inside the premises. One of the children later informed relatives, who then alerted emergency services.

Hardeep Singh, Jagdish Singh, and Hargul Kaur were admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, while Harpreet Kaur was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. All four are currently under medical observation.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation. (ANI)

