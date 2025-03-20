Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Dismissing allegations of vendetta politics, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the government officials had followed the orders of a court in the encroachment case against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "Vendetta politics is in the DNA of Kumaraswamy. The officials have only followed the court orders. The case was filed by S R Hiremath. How is this vendetta politics? We have not lodged any complaint, it was filed by Hiremath. He has filed many cases against me too. Government officials are doing their job after court orders. There is no vendetta in this."

"Kumaraswamy has spoken a lot about me in Mysuru. His father has spoken a lot of things against me. They have filed cases against me, my wife, my sister and my brother. We are keeping quiet because we have had a coalition government with them. It is in his best interest that he maintain silence," he added.

Ramanagara district officials on Tuesday conducted the survey at the Ketaganahalli village near Bidadi town on Tuesday with police protection to identify the government land allegedly encroached by Kumaraswamy and others. The officials said that they had carried out the survey as per the directions of the Karnataka High Court

Further, Shivakumar alleged that Kumaraswamy had put pressure on the Centre not to rename Ramanagara district.

"We are aware that Kumaraswamy has put pressure on the Centre not to rename Ramanagara district. We don't have to beg anyone in a Constitutional set-up. We have written to the Centre seeking details. Some of the ministers in Delhi have conspired to do this, but we will not give up. We know how to rename a district and develop a district," he asserted.

Considering the criticism that the renaming exercise is a real estate game, he said, "We want good for our people. Our people belong to Bengaluru district. Is it wrong to want good for the people of the district?"

Regarding his meeting with the party high command, he said, "On the 100th anniversary of the Belagavi convention, we have decided to set up 100 Congress party offices in the state. I met the high command to seek their time for the foundation laying. We will lay the foundation stone for three party offices including one at Race Course Road."

When pointed to BJP State President Vijayendra's criticism of his use of the word 'chatri' in Mandya, he said, "I can call the people close to me anything. It is between them and me. There is nothing more to it than a personal banter."

Asked about his relinquishing the state party leadership in a meeting of the office bearers, he said, "The party will decide on this, I have done my duty. No one is permanent here including me. I would like to complete the construction of Congress party offices in my tenure. We are all committed to the party decision, whether it happens in five years or 10 years. I am in no hurry; I will abide by the party decision."

Asked about BJP MLA Munirathna's allegation of a threat to his life, he said, "I will talk to the Speaker and get him treatment."

Asked about the news of a hike in electricity tariff by 36 paise, he said he was not aware of it and said that he would speak to the Energy minister. (ANI)

