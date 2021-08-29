New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, ace shuttler P V Sindhu and other sportspersons who brought laurels for India at the recently-held Tokyo Olympics have been honoured with murals in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The artwork depicting these Olympians have been done on the pillars of a metro station in northwest Delhi. The idea was conceived by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"Big murals of Olympic medallists have been done on pillars of the Pitampura Metro Station in Rohini zone to laud the achievements of these sportspersons. Javelin hero Neeraj Chopra, badminton star P V Sindhu, and others find a place in the artwork," a senior official of the civic body said.

Chopra won gold in men's javelin throw, becoming only the second Indian to win an individual yellow medal at the Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had opened India's medal account at the Tokyo Games with a silver in the women's 49 kg category.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) category.

Badminton star Sindhu picked up a bronze medal while Bajrang Punia also bagged a bronze in 65-kg wrestling, among other achievers.

The senior official said the NDMC had earlier used art to salute the contributions of the doctors, nurses, police personnel and other 'Corona warriors' who have acted as a virtual shield to protect people during this pandemic.

"Also, on the boundary walls of a crematorium in Panchkuian area, artworks have been done earlier depicting freedom fighters," he said.

