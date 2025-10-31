Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this occasion, he offered floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and paid heartfelt homage to the Iron Man of India, the architect of a united and integrated nation, on his 150th birth anniversary.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grand celebrations are being organised across the nation to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Through the construction of the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity', the Prime Minister has paid an authentic tribute to Sardar Patel. The Chief Minister added that this statue is the finest symbol of India's strength and glorious history.

Also Read | Salman Khan Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Lauds State's Rapid Progress (See Pics).

Recalling Sardar Patel's contribution, the Chief Minister said that after independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified 562 princely states to form an independent India. He further added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370, making India one and indivisible. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister has fostered cultural exchange between regions and states, creating the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Chief Minister stated that since 2014, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). The 'Unity March' organised today is a symbol of the nation's unity and integrity.

Also Read | Mokama Assembly Election 2025: Bahubali vs Bahubali As JDU's Anant Singh Returns to Reclaim Mokama Turf, Faces Surajbhan Singh's Wife Veena Devi.

The Chief Minister emphasised that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economic superpower through the mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas'. He stated that the 'Run for Unity' serves as a means to bind the entire country in the spirit of unity.

The Chief Minister proudly stated that the same enthusiasm and spirit for Swadeshi that prevailed during the freedom movement can be seen this Diwali in people's preference for purchasing indigenous products. He called upon everyone to remember Sardar Patel, stay united, and make Swadeshi a part of daily life to build Viksit Bharat.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other dignitaries and citizens present, took the 'Unity Pledge' with the spirit of 'Nation First'.

The Mayor of Ahmedabad, Pratibhaben Jain, delivered the welcome address and greeted participants at the 'Unity March'. She said that in response to the call by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, people have gathered for this 'Unity March' to offer a genuine tribute to Sardar Patel. She added that this 'Unity March' has infused a new spirit of nationalism. Furthermore, Furthermore, she said that this Unity March will realise the motto of 'Obesity-free Gujarat, Healthy Gujarat'.

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised the Unity March to strengthen the message of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Unity March from the statue of Sardar Patel located at Sardar Patel Colony in Naranpura at 7:30 a.m. The march began from Sardar Patel Colony in Naranpura, proceeded along Sardar Patel Stadium Road and C.G. Road, and concluded at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on Ashram Road.

Mayor Smt attended the Unity March. Pratibhaben Jain, State Minister Smt. Darshanaben Vaghela, Members of Parliament, all MLAs of the city, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Leader of the Ruling Party Gaurang Prajapati, Whip Smt. Sheetal Daga, Municipal Commissioner, Banchhanidhi Pani, City Police Commissioner, G.S. Malik, District Collector Sujeet Kumar, District Development Officer Videh Khare and administrative officers, Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Dr. Harshad Patel, along with Corporators, youth, students, sports enthusiasts, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)