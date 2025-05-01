New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha extended heartfelt greetings to workers on International Labour Day on Thrusday. He highlighted the critical role of workers in nation-building and accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of undermining their rights.

Taking to X platform, Kharge wrote, "Today is a very special day for me because today is Labour Day. The development of any country is impossible without workers. Heartiest wishes and congratulations to the millions of workers across the country on International Labour Day. I started my life advocating for the rights of workers. It is the power of Indian democracy that a son of a mill worker like me got the opportunity to handle the labour ministry in the central government. By dedicating themselves to nation building through hard work and struggle, our labourer brothers and sisters strengthen the foundation of the country with their own hands."

He reiterated the Congress Party's commitment to workers, stating, "For the Congress Party, 'Shramev Jayate' is not just a slogan.

"For the Congress Party, 'Shramev Jayate" is not just a slogan; it is our resolve to provide justice and social security to crores of workers. Today, the future of the country's workers, labourers, and hardworking youth has been put in danger by the Modi government," Kharge wrote in his X post.

Kharge further raised three key concerns regarding the struggles of workers under the Modi government.

"First, MNREGA - which is the Congress guarantee to employ the most vulnerable workers, has been continuously axed by the Modi government. The budget has been reduced. 7 crore workers were dropped from MNREGA. Daily wages were not increased. We demand that MNREGA workers should get Rs 400 per day and their working days should be increased from 100 to 150 days," he said on X post.

He added, "Secondly, Labour Unions are totally against the Labour Code of the Modi Government because in it, the government has increased the daily working hours and has given permission to fire up to 300 factory workers at one time. All the internationally accepted provisions like Minimum Wages, Retirement Benefits, Social Security, and 8 Hours of Work - the Labour Code of the Modi government has abolished all of them. Our demand from the government is that all these provisions should be restored after talking to the Labour Unions."

He further added, "Third, unemployment is the biggest problem in the country. With the coming of the Modi government, the country's youth have been trapped in a labyrinth of paper leaks, recruitment exam rigging, corruption, and unemployment. There are 10 lakh vacancies in the Central Government alone, in which 50% of SC, ST, OBC, and EWS youth can benefit. Additionally, those with employment have not seen any increase in their income. By selling PSUs, the government has eliminated 5.1 lakh regular jobs, and there has been an increase of 91 per cent in contract/casual hiring in the Central Government posts."

Kharge also praised Congress-led state governments for enacting laws to support gig workers and unorganised sector labourers, while accusing the Modi government of failing to provide social security.

"Congress and state governments have made laws for gig workers and labourers of the unorganised sector, but the Modi government has not given them any social security. Big claims are being made only on paper. Today, we must once again resolve to fight and struggle for the rights of workers. The Congress Party will ensure "labour justice" so that the self-respect of the workers is protected. Jai Hind #LabourDay," he said on X post. (ANI)

