Akola, Jun 1 (PTI) On the day of his retirement, Akola policeman Arun Ghormode beamed with joy as he prepared to ride a Bullet motorcycle, with the district superintendent of police seated behind him as pillion.

It was a dream that he had nurtured for years, but could never fulfil due to family responsibilities, his daughter had shared moments earlier on Saturday, as Ghormode was being facilitated along with five other retiring cops with bouquets and gifts.

Moved by the words of his colleague's daughter, SP Archit Chandak stepped in and asked his staff to arrange a Bullet.

A helmet was passed on to Ghormode, who climbed onto the motorcycle for his dream ride, even if a short one. As he shifted gears, Chandak took the pillion rider's seat and the two zipped ahead.

Within no time, videos and photos of the IPS officer and the retiring constable riding the Bullet went viral on social media.

