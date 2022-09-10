Kapurthala, Sep 10 (PTI) Two persons were booked on the charges of illegal sand mining at village Bootan here, said police on Saturday. Two trucks laden with sand were also recovered.

Shalinder Singh, the driver of the truck, was arrested while another accused managed to escape from the spot.

The case was registered on the complaint of junior engineer-cum-inspector (mining) Shubam Kumar who along with a police team raided the mining spot.

