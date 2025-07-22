Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Following the death of a young student during a landslide in Poonch, Incharge Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said that one 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries and they were currently under observation.

He said that a teacher was also injured, but in stable condition.

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer Dr Ishfaq Ahmad said, "In Bainch, an unfortunate incident occurred at school, resulting in injuries from a landslide. A total of five children were injured. One 5-year-old child was brought in dead, while the other 4 had minor injuries... The injured children are stable, and their injuries are being monitored. The teacher was also injured, but is stable. All are under observation, and if any further treatment or referral is needed, we will handle it accordingly."

An injured student said that he was taking treatment in the hospital. He said that they were injured after stones fell from the roof in the wake of a landslide.

A teacher said that the school is located in an underdeveloped area, surrounded by hills, and the roads are unpaved.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a young student during a landslide in Poonch on Monday.

On Monday, 1 student died and 23 others, including a teacher, were injured due to the landslide in Bainch Kalsan in Poonch.

Two students are in critical condition and are admitted in the district hospital of Poonch. The injured children were evacuated to the district hospital after the landslide hit the school.

CM Abdullah extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured children. Additionally, the CM has directed the administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

