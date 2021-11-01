New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal lashed out at Congress's decision to appoint Jagdish Tytler as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Tytler refuted the allegations posed on him.

Briefly speaking to the reporters, Tytler said, "...What are the allegations? One can say whatever they want to. If there is no allegation, why should I reply?"

Tytler's name had erupted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress membership drive started from Delhi Congress party office today. Party's Delhi incharge Shaktisinh Gohil, Delhi chief Anil Chaudhary, permanent invitees to Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Jagdish Tytler and others were present at the launch.

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu in Amritsar also expressed her anguish on the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress. She told reporters, "Personally I am angry. However, it is the party's decision. I can't comment on it. Everyone is hurt but they can't say it because of party protocol."

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took on Twitter on October 29 and wrote, "Why do we give people like Jagdish Tytler political favours and permanent invitee status? Priyanka Gandhi should tell us why is Gandhi family is rewarding butchers of Sikh Genocide again and again. Do they feel proud of the acts of Tytler? @INCIndia #JagdishTytler #1984SikhGenocide"

Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "Congress and the Gandhi family have inflicted the worst atrocities on Sikhs, and they still continue to support and shelter #JagdishTytler who has been made permanent invitee to Delhi Cong Committee. CM @CHARANJITCHANNI and Punjab Congress leaders should now tell if they too support this move."

Further slamming the move, BJP unit in Delhi, in its tweet wrote, "The appointment of Jagdish Tytler by Sonia Gandhi as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee is the finest example of hate Congress carries for the Sikh Community. The Anti-Sikh mindset of Congress stands exposed!."

On October 29, Congress appointed Jagdish Tytler, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

