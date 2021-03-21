Jammu, Mar 21 (PTI) One person was killed and 12 others injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Vishal, a resident of Jammu, was killed and two of his co-passengers were injured when their private car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Morha Takki in Rehambal area, the officials said.

They said the injured were rescued and shifted to a hospital.

In another accident, the officials said a bus coming from Doda to Jammu turned turtle near Tikkri on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers.

The injured were hospitalised, the official said.

