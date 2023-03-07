Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): One person died and six others were injured after a massive landslide struck the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Seri in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is closed for traffic due to a landslide.

SSP Mohita Sharma said, "National highway is closed after the landslide. Heavy motor vehicle traffic was released; a lane was maintained for the movement of local vehicles. The rescue operation was halted since a landslide occurred again."

Police said that six injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that all six were rescued and shifted to the district hospital.

He said that the road clearance operation is in full swing for early restoration of traffic on the highway.

Taking to Twitter, SSP Mohita Sharma said, "Huge slide reported at Seri. An alto car believed to be trapped under the debris. 6 injured shifted to DH Ramban and 1 death reported." (ANI)

