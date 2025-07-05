New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man died after a fire broke out at the Karol Bagh area in the Central District of Delhi as firefighting operations continue, police said on Saturday.

The fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart on Friday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, 13 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2025: Over 26,800 Perform Pilgrimage Yatra in 2 Days, Another Batch of 6,979 Leave for Jammu and Kashmir Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

According to Delhi Police, Kumar Dhirender Pratap Singh (25) was found "trapped" in the lift. He was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

A First Information Report has been registered at Karol Bagh Police Station, and an investigation has been taken up, police added.

Also Read | Is July 05 Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on 1st Saturday Falling on 5th July 2025? All You Need To Know.

More details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)