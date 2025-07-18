Ranchi, Jul 18 (PTI) One person was killed and another was feared trapped after a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed in Jharkhand's Ranchi, amid incessant rain, police said on Friday.

Operation is underway to rescue the person, expected to be trapped under the debris at the school in Piska More area in the state capital, an officer said.

"A person was killed when a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed. We have sent our team for a rescue operation as we received information that another person is trapped inside," Sudkhdeo Nagar Police Station in-charge Manoj Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said the deceased was an elderly person who was sleeping in the verandah of the school when the portion of the roof collapsed.

The police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited, he said.

Jharkhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last several days.

