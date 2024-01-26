Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): One person was reported to be dead as a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamathipura on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

According to fire officials, the charred body of an unknown man was found in the bathroom at the premises and was moved to JJ Hospital in an ambulance. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have launched an inquiry into any other injured or missing person in the incident.

Due to the flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been evacuated, BMC officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

BMC officials said that a level-4 fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura at Mumbai's Grant Road.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared Level II fire at 2:22 am, Level III fire at 2:28 am and Level IV fire at 3:03 am on Friday. The fire incident was reported at 2:07 am on Friday, they said.

Fire officials said that a total of 16 fire engines with a total of 18 lines are in operation. This comprises six hose lines from the north side, three hose lines from the west, three lines from the south, five lines from the east and one line of the fixed firefighting system of the building. Two hose lines from a high-rise building are in operation.

The MFB, Police, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport, Ward staff and ambulance, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), two Deputy CFOs, two District Fire Officers, and other officials are present at the site. (ANI)

