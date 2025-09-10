Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], September 10 (ANI): One worker died on Wednesday after a toxic gas leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited in Ranjitnagar village of Panchmahal district, police said.

According to DSP Hareshbhai Dudhat, the incident was reported shortly after noon.

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': FWICE Comes Out in Support of Makers, Appeals West Bengal Theatre Owners To Screen Film.

Local authorities and the company's emergency response team moved quickly to contain the situation. The condition of other workers taken to the hospital is being monitored, officials added.

"We got information of a gas leak at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited at 12.10 pm today. Workers who complained of nausea after the gas leak were immediately given the antidote at the on-site Occupational Health Centre and referred to the hospital," DSP Dudhat told ANI.

Also Read | Drug Bust in Amritsar: 4 Drug Smugglers Arrested in Punjab, 12 kg Heroin, Pistol and Magazine Seized (See Pics).

Confirming that one fatality had been reported, he said, "One person has died in the incident. The people living in nearby villages should not panic," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)