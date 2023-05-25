Una (HP), May 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed and two people suffered serious injuries when a tree fell on their bike due to strong winds in this district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Haroli area on Wednesday night, they said.

The three injured, residents of Ajauli Tehsil in this district, were taken to Una hospital where the doctors declared Sundan dead.

Rishu (18), who was in critical condition, has been referred to PGI Chandigarh while Anshul Kapila (24) is undergoing treatment at Una Hospital, police said.

