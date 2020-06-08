India News | One Death, No New COVID-19 Cases Amongst Maharashtra Police Personnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): No new COVID-19 positive case has been reported from among Maharashtra Police personnel in the past 24 hours. However, one policeman has died during this period due to the infection.

The total number of Maharashtra Police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far stands at 2,562.

So far, 34 policemen have died in the state due to coronavirus infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far recorded 85,975 cases of COVID-19, out of which 43,601 are currently active.

So far, 39,314 people have been cured/discharged in the state and 3,060 persons have died. (ANI)

