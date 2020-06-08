Infinix Hot 9 First Sale Today in India at 12PM via Flipkart; Check Prices & Offers

Infinix Hot 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

Infinix India recently launched the Infinix Hot 9 Series in the Indian market. The Infinix Hot 9 is all set to go on first sale today. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart with exhilarating offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Axis Bank credit card, an extra 5 percent discount with Axis bank buzz credit card & no-cost EMI options. Infinix Hot 9 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Infinix Hot 9 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD HD+ punch-hole display sporting a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Powered by MediaTek's Helio P22 chipset, the smartphone will be offered with 4GB RAM & 64GB Internal storage. The device sports a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor & a low-light sensor.

For attending video calls & clicking selfies, the Infinix Hot 9 gets an 8MP shooter with AI 3D face beauty mode. Fuelled by a battery of 5,000mAh along with standard 10W charger, the handset runs on Android 10 based XOS 6.0. Coming to the pricing, the Infinix Hot 9 smartphone gets a price tag of Rs 8,499 for 4GB & 64GB configuration on Flipkart.