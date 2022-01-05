Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand and one of her friend has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner also said that more people could have need involved in this case. Therefore, he requested people who have any knowledge about the case to come forward and share the details with the police.

Earlier, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that Shweta Singh, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the app, comes from a very poor family.

"Her father has died, it looks she did it for money," said Kumar.

Reacting to personal details of the accused, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "We have apprehended these people from different places and some local authorities have given some versions about it, which I feel, was not required."

"They were not aware of the details of the case. Generally, we don't speak about cases of other states," he added.

Vishal Kumar has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court and Shweta Singh is on a transit remand.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform.

On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

