Chattisgarh, January 5: A strange case has come to light from Chattisgarh where the High Court has allowed a divorce decree under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 because the wife stayed away from her husband for nearly 10 years. According to reports, the woman refused to go to in-laws as she was waiting for the 'Shubh Muhurat' or the auspicious time. The court has considered the matter of being away from the husband for such a long period as a case of abandonment and considered it a strong basis in its judgment.

Reportedly, the petitioner Santosh Singh had earlier filed a petition for divorce in the Family Court which rejected his petition for divorce on the grounds of desertion. Later he challenged the family court's order in the High Court. According to the petition, the couple got married in July 2010. The couple only stayed together for 11 days after which the woman's family members came and took her away saying that they have some important work. After this, the husband tried twice to bring her back but the woman refused to come, saying that it is not an auspicious time, The Times of India reported. Man's Second Marriage Not Domestic Violence Against Divorced First Wife, Says Bombay High Court.

The woman, in response to the petition, said that she was ready to come back when the auspicious time began, Santosh Singh did not come again to take her back. " I did not abandon Santosh, but he failed to take me back as per the prevailing custom," the woman added. Live-In Relationship of Married Woman With Another Man Illicit, Says Rajasthan High Court.

Singh's counsel submitted that the woman knew that the decree for restitution of conjugal rights had been passed, but she still did not enter into matrimonial life with her husband. To this, the woman's advocate counter-argued that the custom prevailing between the two parties was that during the ceremony of ‘Duviragaman’, Santosh was required to come and take his wife back, but he came during the period that was not auspicious and was asked to come back during an auspicious time.

