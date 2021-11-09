Jalandhar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler after recovering 55 Kg opium allegedly from his possession during a special checking near Kartarpur here.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as Yudhvir Singh alias Yodha, a resident of Devidaspur village in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar.

Yudhvir was proclaimed offender and wanted in various cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Police have also seized an SUV from the accused, said Punjab Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota.

The DGP said police had set up a 'naka' (check barrier) at Kartarpur-Kishanpura road as part of an ongoing special drive against drugs.

The police team signalled the SUV being driven by Yudhvir to stop for checking, he said. Upon its search, 55 Kg opium was recovered from his possession. However, Yudhvir's accomplice identified as Palwinder Singh alias Sunny of Amritsar managed to flee, he said in a statement.

During preliminary investigation, Yudhvir revealed that he had received this consignment through notorious drug smuggler Navpreet Singh alias Nav, a native of village Vajir Bhullar in Beas presently residing abroad, the DGP said.

"Yudhvir revealed that Nav has been supplying large amounts of drugs, mainly opium and heroin, in Punjab through his aides. Pertinently, Nav was facing various criminal cases under NDPS Act and is also wanted in a murder case in Phillaur. Recently, Nav's name was also appeared in 300 kg heroin consignment recovered by Special Cell of Delhi Police," the top police official said.

Jalandhar SSP (Rural) Satinder Singh said further investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.

