Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Customs officers at Karnataka's Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday recovered 24k gold worth Rs 30 lakhs from a resident of Kasargod, Kerala who arrived from Dubai.

According to the Customs Department, passenger Mashkoor Kallar had concealed the gold paste in his rectum.

"On profiling and personal search, the passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum. Gold weighing 0.587 kg of 24k purity valued at Rs 30 lakhs (approximately) was recovered and seized," the department said.

Kallar has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

