Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): A person got injured during an accidental fire from the weapon of a private security guard at a jewellery store in Jammu, police said.

The injured, aged 45, got hit in his arm, they added.

Also Read | India’s Chip Manufacturing Progress Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins To Jolt China's Dominance in Global Silicon Market: Report.

The security guard identified as Surjeet Singh was working at Jagdambey Jewellers, Gandhi Nagar at the time of the incident, police said.

The Jammu police has taken cognisance of the matter and a case has been registered at Gandhinagar Police Station.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Devastated by Close Friend’s Death in Road Accident, Man Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in September last year, the Delhi Police apprehended two persons accused of accidental firing in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage from over 50 cameras installed in different areas of Madangir, Dakshinpuri, Devli Village, and Khanpur.

Based on the CCTV footage and secret information, police apprehended two suspects within 15 hours of the firing incident, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)