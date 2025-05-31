Aizawl, May 31 (PTI) One person was killed after his house collapsed due to landslide triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram's Serchhip district on Saturday, officials said.

Mizoram has been experiencing heavy rain since Friday, triggering landslides and rockfalls at several places.

An IMD report said Lawngtlai received 112.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday followed by Serchhip 70 mm, Kolasib 63.7 mm, Aizawl 63.6 mm Khawzawl 63.5 mm.

At least 13 houses either collapsed or were damaged by landslides triggered by heavy rain in Serchhip district, they said.

More than 20 families have also been evacuated to safer places due to landslides and flash floods in the district, they said.

Officials also said that many travellers intending to travel to the southern part of the state were stranded in Serchhip town after landslides damaged a national highway.

A report from Lawngtlai town said two persons were rescued from the debris of buildings that collapsed due to landslides triggered by heavy rain on Friday.

An official said the two persons were rescued on Saturday morning and the search for the other missing persons is underway.

No fatality has been reported so far and the number of missing persons is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Rescue operation and debris clearance are being carried out by personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), security forces along with volunteers of Young Lai Association (YLA), the largest civil society organisation in Lawngtlai district, which shares border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 am on Friday in the border area of Bazar Veng and Chandmary localities in Lawngtlai when the landslides struck a four-storey building and five other houses, including two under construction, according to officials.

One floor of the four-storey building was used as a hotel and around 20 people from Myanmar were believed to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

However, the majority of the occupants(guests) have reportedly escaped before the building collapsed, while occupants of other buildings did not spend the night at their homes when the incident occurred, he said.

On Friday, a 37-year-old man was killed and another injured when a wall collapsed on a labourer camp at Aizawl's Thuampui area.

Three houses and a school were also damaged by land subsidence and landslides on Friday.

Officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said that detailed reports of calamities caused by rain are awaited.

In May last year, more than 30 people died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in the Aizawl region and other parts of the state.

