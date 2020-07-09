Banda (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was killed and another injured when the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck in the Tindwari area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

In the accident that occurred on Wednesday, Dheeraj (18) died on the spot while his cousin Khemraj (18) was seriously injured, they added.

The truck driver managed to flee the spot after the accident.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and a hunt is on to nab the truck driver, the police said.

