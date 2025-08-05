Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, stating that there should be one law applicable across the country.

Speaking to reporters, on the 6th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Ajit Pawar said, "... From Jammu & Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, everyone should have the same law. There had been discussion regarding it for a long time. Many people did not want separate laws for different states. There should be one law for all the people living in India..."

Earlier today, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, highlighting the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir since the historic decision. He attributed the region's progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khatana said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought joy and opportunities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that the youth in the region are now eager to participate in India's startup trend, indicating a new era of growth and development.

"The regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir lied and frauded the people of the state. After the abrogation (of Article 370) under the leadership of PM Modi, people are moving towards joy, and the youth there are willing to participate in the startup trend of India..." Khatana told ANI.

August 5 marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, which rendered the state of its statehood, and converted the former state into two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In August 2019, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, effectively ending the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The restoration of statehood has been a key demand from the regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories in August 2019. (ANI)

