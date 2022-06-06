Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): One Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore on Monday evening.

"#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.

As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora area in Sopore on Monday.

Earlier, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) 'commander' was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 4. (ANI)

