Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested the third accused Omkar Vikas Chavriya in a case pertaining to the attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande.

He was arrested in Bhandup area.

The accused has been identified as Vikas Omkar Chavarria who was arrested from the Bhandup area.

Police have formed at least eight teams to crack the case, the official said.

Four men with their faces covered with handkerchiefs attacked Deshpande, a former corporator, with a bat and stump in the Shivaji Park area on Friday when the latter was on his morning walk.

He suffered fractures in his hand and injuries to his legs. Shivaji Park police subsequently registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder).

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested two men in the connection with the incident.

Earlier on March 4, the party led by Raj Thackeray, nephew of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, released CCTV footage of the incident, showing attackers.

The party claimed that the CCTV footage captured those behind the attack on the MNS leader.One of the suspects in the footage is seen running away with a wooden stump in his hand, the party claimed. (ANI)

