Barpeta (Assam), Oct 18 (PTI) One man was arrested on Tuesday from Bajali district of Assam for his alleged links with terror outfits based out of foreign soil, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, the accused was nabbed from Karagari village in a joint operation by Barpeta and Bajali police teams.

"He was caught on the basis of information provided by another 'jihadi' apprehended from Tamulpur on Monday. He has been handed over to the investigating team from Tamulpur," the officer said.

On Monday, two persons each were held in Tamulpur and Nalbari districts of Assam for their alleged association with terror groups.

"We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said following the arrests.

Altogether 47 people, many of them teachers of madrasas, have been arrested from across Assam since March this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Since January this year, five modules with alleged links to Bangladesh's proscribed Ansarul Islam have been busted.

Four madrasas have also been demolished – three by respective district administration "for not adhering to building norms" and one was razed to the ground allegedly by local people.

