Andhra Pradesh Health Medical & Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu IAS said, Government has taken various initiatives and commitment to provide quality health care at village level as a preventive measures.

Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and detailed discussions held with the various NGOs / Stakeholders, steps have been taken by the Government to reduce the load on the Secondary and territory hospitals. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Says, ‘Families Displaced by Polavaram Project Not Happy With PM Narendra Modi’.

Basing on these recommendations, Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy has taken various initiatives for strengthening of primary health Care facilities at village level as village is a basic unit. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches First Attack on N Chandrababu Naidu’s Bastion Kuppam.

As such, Family Physician Concept is introducing. Under this programme, the Medical officer and team shall visit the village health centres twice in a month to provide quality health care at their villages and also coordinate in referral treatment and Arogyasri services.

The basic structure of primary health care has been revamped and a village health clinic for every 2000 population is envisaged to provide round the clock services at the village level. These clinics were named as Dr YSR Village health clinics.

In addition to 6,313 Sub centres, Government of AP has sanctioned 3719 additional Village health clinics totalling 10032, Dr YSR VHCs (10032) and each of these clinics serve 2000 rural population though Government of India indicator is to sanction one Health & Wellness Centre for each village @5000 population.

Every Village Health Clinic (for 2000 population) will provide basic primary health care at Village in a newly constructed building with One ANM, One MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider renamed as Community Health Officer-CHO), Asha Workers.

Services provided at village clinics include OPD,Antenatal, postnatal services, Disease control programmes, NCD screening, FP services, Immunization, diagnostics (14 tests), dispensing of medicines (67 types), yoga and wellness activities.

As MLHP (CHO) who is B.Sc. (Nursing) graduate shall guide the pregnant women in the Village and refer the identified risky pregnant to the higher centres i.e., CHC / Area Hospital / District Hospital or Arograsri network Hospitals where such facilities are available.

Ultimate objective of the Government is to reduce MMR and IMR by providing antenatal and postnatal services at the door steps of the village through the team of MMU units.

All routine and additional immunizations to the children and pregnant women are done at village level at these Clinics. These village clinics are providing Medical officer and Specialist services through telemedicine and Tele Hubs at district level.

Further to provide health care facilities at the door steps of the citizen, 42,752 ASHAs(Accredited Social Health Activists) are identified from community who assess the family health needs and provide proper linkages between the community and health care institutions.

14 rapid diagnostic kits are made available at all Dr YSR Village health clinics. 67 category of drugs were made available in all DR YSR Village Clinics

In order to identify the non-communicable diseases at an early stage, taken up a massive NCD survey in the State. Family based survey is taken up and Ayushman Bharath Digital Health ID is being generated for all citizens of Andhra Pradesh. As on date 3,25,02,850 members were screened and Andhra Pradesh stands first place in the country in generation of Health IDs.

This data of NCD in the village will be sent to the Family Physician so as to follow up while their visit, so that the NCD patients do not develop further complications this unique attempt is first of its kind in the country. Further the Government has planned to integrate of Arogyasri, NCD screening and Family Physician concept.

Analysis of Dr.YSR Arogyasri data will be done to identify disease burden, focus areas, spatial distribution of diseases for specific interventions is being taken up. After this analysis, strategies are being done to identify high incidence locations of NCD diseases viz., Cancer, Diabetes, Dialysis, Blood Pressure,. Accordingly, strategy to handle these diseases will be formed by linking through Family Physician App.

Regular follow up of NCD cases will be done through Family Doctor and follow up details also will be analysed. This follow up of NCD by family physician is bound to reduce the risk of Cardio vascular Diseases (CVA), Kidney Disease, Stroke & dialysis.

Measurable parameters such as reduction in Arogyasri admissions for CVA, Stroke, and Dialysis will be analysed in regular intervals. Through this linking NCD management with Family physician concept Healthy Andhra Pradesh with less disease burden of NCDs shall be achieved.