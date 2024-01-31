New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Ram Nath Kovind, chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the One Nation, One Election and former President of India, met and interacted with Praful Patel and Sunil Dattatray Tatkare of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday as part of his consultations with political parties, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Committee Chairman Kovind also held consultations with Upendra Kushwah, National President, of Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, along with two other members of the party regarding their views and suggestions on holding simultaneous elections in the country.

Representatives of the parties also handed over their suggestions in writing.

Earlier on January 30, Kovind met Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, and sought his views on the subject.

On January 27, former President Kovind held consultations with Justice U. U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Ram Nath Kovind held interactions with Deepak 'Pandurang' Dhavalikar, President, of the Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa. The party has offered its strong support to the concept of One Nation, One Election, inter alia, because it will strengthen grass-roots democracy.

Earlier, a presentation was made before the committee based on the research paper 'Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonizing Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India'.

Co-authored by N.K. Singh and Prachi Mishra indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth and result in more government investment in expenditure on capital and revenue, as there would be less expenditure on freebies.

Recently, the Committee had also met a delegation of the Lok Jan Shakti Party, comprising members including Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, President Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), Prince Raj (Member of Parliament, Samastipur, Lok Sabha), Sanjay Sarraf, Spokesperson, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), and Ramji Singh, General Secretary, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

The committee had also held consultations with eminent jurists Justice Dilip Bhosale, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who gave their considered opinions on the subject.

Initiating discussions with financial and economic experts, Ram Nath Kovind also held interactions with Ajay Singh, President of ASSOCHAM, and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Airlines, who was also accompanied by the Secretary-General and Assistant Secretary-General of ASSOCHAM. Ajay Singh put forth his views in detail on the economic advantages of holding simultaneous elections for the nation.

The High-Level Committee relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country has initiated a consultation process under the chairmanship of Ram Nath Kovind.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion regarding the one nation, one election issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country."

Earlier, the High-Level Committee was constituted and held its preliminary meeting under the chairmanship of the former President of India. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation; Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice; Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha; N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission; Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha; and Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner, attended the meeting. Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, joined the meeting virtually.

One Nation, One Election was constituted through a notification dated September 20, 2023. (ANI)

