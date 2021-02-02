Aizawl, Feb 2 (PTI) Mizoram reported a single case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 4,373, an official said.

The single COVID-19 case that of a 19-year-old student was detected in Aizawl district, the official said.

The state now has 31 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,333 people have recovered from the disease so far.

At least nine people have died in the state due to COVID-19 so far, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,09,012 samples for COVID- 19, including 1,234 on Monday.

