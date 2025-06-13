Delhi (India) June 13 (ANI): JDU leader KC Tyagi paid tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash on Thursday. Tyagi described Rupani as "one of the capable Chief Ministers of Gujarat."

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Tyagi said, "Vijay Rupani was one of the capable Chief Ministers of Gujarat. I, too, have had an opportunity to work with him in the NDA coalition."

Tyagi suggested that officials from the DGCA and those involved in aircraft maintenance should also be part of the investigation. "Because the investigation is underway, it is not right for me to comment. But DGCA officials and officers, who are engaged in maintenance, should also initiate an investigation." Tyagi added.

Earlier in the day, Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi received her.

Other family members also arrived in Ahmedabad and reached the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Asarwa, on Thursday.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed deep grief on the untimely demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad a day ago.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Khandu expressed his heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends in this difficult time and prayed for the peace of the departed soul."I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Vijay Rupani Ji, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, who lost his life in the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 on June 12, 2025. His visionary leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to the people will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May the Almighty grant him sadgati and give strength to his bereaved family and friends in this difficult time. Om Shanti," Arunachal CM posted on X.

Condolences have been pouring in from several political leaders on the death of Vijay Rupani. Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders mourned the death of Vijay Rupani. In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Vijay Rupani will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life to the development and welfare of his state.

Rupani was in charge of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had confirmed the presence of former CM Rupani on board the crashed Air India flight.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform you that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport here.

PM Modi went to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met the lone survivor of the AI 171 plane crash and those injured in the mishap. (ANI)

