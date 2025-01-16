Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Cloth bags, and steel plates and glasses are being distributed at the Maha Kumbh to ensure that the world's largest religious congregation is plastic-free, an RSS functionary said.

The "One Plate, One Bag" campaign was launched in Sector 18 on the Old GT Road by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal to replace plastic bags and disposable items, Prant Prachar Pramukh of the organisation, Murar Tripathi, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the pilgrims, Gopal said collective efforts were needed to create a plastic-free society and asserted that everyone should adopt the habit of using cloth bags.

"Cloth bags and carry bags are being distributed to visitors, with around 70,000 such bags already handed out from six centres. Additionally, he shared that 2 million steel plates and glasses have been collected from across the country," Tripathi said.

"These steel plates and glasses are being distributed to all langars (community kitchens) and food outlets within the mela area to replace plastic and thermocol utensils," Tripathi said.

Prominent attendees at the event included Rajendra Saxena, RSS Kshetra Marg Pramukh, and Ramesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak of the Kashi region of RSS.

On January 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while extending greetings on Makar Sankranti and the first 'Amrit Snan' this Maha Kumbh, urged people to adopt eco-friendly practices and avoid single-use plastic during pilgrimage.

