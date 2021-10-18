New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): One person has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a person after a scuffle in Nehru Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police said.

According to police, the accused Vivek was under the influence of alcohol.

Also Read | Haryana: Five Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man in Ambala.

He was partying with his friends on October 15 and was consuming alcohol, said the police.

"After the party, he went to Ramlila Park in Nehru Nagar and was accompanied by a friend. They were consuming alcohol at the park. After his friend left, a man named Sonu approached Vivek and asked him for drugs/alcohol. When he refused, the man snatched Rs 500 from Vivek's pocket.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event: M1X MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Here's How To Watch Live Stream.

A scuffle broke out between the two and Vivek stabbed Sonu. The accused left the spot and Sonu succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

Vivek will be arrested or apprehended by police after age verification. Currently, the court has granted police custody for the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)