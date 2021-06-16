Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was neutralised on Wednesday in an encounter between security forces and terrorists here at Wagoora in Naugam area of Srinagar.

"Srinagar Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Wagoora late night on Tuesday.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

