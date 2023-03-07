Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A tiger and two tigresses will be released at Madhav National Park situated in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on March 10, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will release them in the three separate enclosures in the forest. These three tigers are being brought from different tiger reserves located in the state only.

Director of Madhav National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma said, "The three tigers brought from three different tiger reserves within the state will be released on March 10 here. Tigress will be brought one each from Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve whereas the tiger will be brought from Satpura Tiger Reserve. Three enclosures of one and a quarter hectare each have been prepared for them."

According to the plan, they will be kept in the enclosure for 10 days. After that on getting all the conditions favourable, they will be released in the open forest, he said.

The director further said, "When the animals are brought from abroad then there is a provision of one-month compulsory quarantine period. Since these tigers are brought from Madhya Pradesh itself, there is nothing like quarantine. We are keeping this tiger in enclosure so that they adapt to the situation here. They will be kept adjacent so that they get friendly with each other. There is no fixed duration, it may increase or decrease according to their adaptation."

A water saucer has been prepared in all the three enclosures in which they can drink water and if they feel hot then they can sit in it as well. Trees are there in the enclosure. They will not be given live feed, only meat will be offered to them during the enclosure period, he added.

"After monitoring in the enclosure, they will be released in an open space of Madhav National Park which is spreaded in an area of 375 km. We are quite hopeful that these tigers will visit the tourist area of the park as it is rich in water and prey and tourists will be able to see the tiger," he added.

The arrival of the tigers will boost tourism and generate employment. Many people have got employment at Madhav National Park as security personnel and as tiger tracking. So far over 50 persons have been employed as security personnel here, Sharma added.

Notably, a pair of tigers was released in this park in 1989 by making a tiger safari here, but these tigers had become cannibals. As a result of which, the safari had to be closed. (ANI)

