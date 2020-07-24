Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said on Friday that only guardians will be allowed to visit its office for submitting the application for scrutiny of answer sheets for class 10 state board exams.

Applications for scrutiny will be accepted till August 17, it said.

"In the post publication review and post publication scrutiny, the guardians of a student will be signatory instead of the student in the prescribed form... for Madhyamik Pariksha 2020," said a notification issued by board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

"An application from the guardian in lieu of the student mentioning roll number, name, subjects and a photocopy of the mark sheet must be kept in the custody of school for future reference," the notice said.

Only guardians were allowed to collect marksheets to avoid exposure of the children to the contagion.

"We cannot compromise on the health issue of students in the present situation. Hence this decision," Ganguly said.

An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the class 10 state board examinations this year, the results of which were published on July 15.

Over 10.03 lakh students had appeared for the Madhyamik exams, which were held from February 18 to 27. PTI

