Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) Only police personnel will participate in the ceremonies on Republic Day this year in Odisha to discourage large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The state's home department has written letters to all the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs), informing them that no students, NCC cadets or the general public will be allowed to take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government has discouraged large gatherings, the letter said, adding that after 8.30 am on January 26, the National Flag will be unfurled by the chief guests, followed by playing of the National Anthem.

The government has decided to invite a limited number of guests, including COVID-19 warriors, using e-invites.

Social distancing norms, wearing masks and other protocols will be strictly followed by those attending the functions, officials said.

This apart, the letter to the district authorities said that the venues must be sanitised and hand sanitisers made available at all entry points.

Online essay and quiz contests may be organised to mark the occasion, it said.

The district authorities were also told that the Republic Day celebrations at the block and panchayat levels should also be held adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. PTI

