New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The word 'tamasha' used by Congress MP Praniti Shinde in her speech in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Operation Sindoor has been expunged from the official records of Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP Praniti Shinde called Operation Sindoor a "tamasha" by the government, claiming it was more of a media show than a real success.

Shinde questioned what was actually achieved, how many terrorists were caught, whether any fighter jets were lost, and demanded that the government take responsibility and give clear answers.

During the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Praniti Shinde said, "... Operation Sindoor was nothing but a 'tamasha' of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this? This should be answered by the government..."

The power to expunge remarks from parliamentary proceedings rests with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Speaker has the discretion to remove words or usages deemed inappropriate or irrelevant to the debate. When a term is expunged, it is removed from the official records of Parliament and cannot be reported by media houses.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh targeted the opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of prioritising the wrong questions during the opening debate on Operation Sindoor.

Replying to the questions raised by the Opposition during the Parliament monsoon session about possible Indian aircraft losses, Singh said that their questions did not represent the national sentiments.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22 this year. India targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan and neutralised over 100 terrorists. After the May 7 operations, India and Pakistan reached a cessation of hostilities understanding on May 10. (ANI)

