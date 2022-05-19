Panaji, May 19 (PTI) Goa Minister Subhash Phal Desai on Thursday said the state archives and archaeology department wouldn't mind consulting experts and historians to find 'shivlings' and restore religious places in the coastal state.

Desai, who belongs to the BJP, was reacting to a statement made by his cabinet colleague and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar who on Tuesday said just as 'discovery' of a 'Shivling' (symbol of Lord Shiva) in the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a court-mandated survey, similar findings are likely at religious places in Goa.

However, Dhavalikar did not mention any particular religious site.

Speaking to reporters here, Goa archives and archeology minister Desai said his department wouldn't mind consulting experts and historians to find such shivlings and restore religious places in the coastal state.

Asked about Dhavalikar's statement, the BJP minister said his department will definitely probe if there are any such sites, and if the MGP legislator has any information, he can share the same with the department.

