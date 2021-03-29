Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Monday suspended the operations of 12 retail medical stores and also confiscated drugs worth Rs 1.12 lakh during a supervisory check in the outskirts of the city, a spokesperson said.

The reasons for suspension included non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic conditions and improper storage conditions, he said.

He said the Drug Control Organization, which carried out the drive, warned the owners of the medical store of severe action in case the deficiencies are not rectified within a "stipulated period of time".

The spokesperson said drugs worth Rs 1.12 lakh, that were declared to be not of standard quality, have been confiscated by the regulatory officers during the drive.

The drive was conducted to ensure that the pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and in the best interest of patient care.

