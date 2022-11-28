Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Monday launched a 50-day long 'Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan' (Save Sikkim Campaign) to highlight the "misrule" of the Prem Singh Tamang government in the state.

Also Read | Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children.

SDF president Pawan Kumar Chamling, a five-term chief minister of Sikkim, accompanied by a large number of supporters and party workers, launched a padayatra from Rongli town of Playing district which was given a rousing reception by the local people all along the route.

Also Read | Forced Religious Conversion: 'Its a Menace' Centre Tells Supreme Court; Next Hearing on December 5.

Speaking to the reporters, Changing alleged that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) under Tamang's leadership has failed to fulfill even one per cent of the promises it had made to the people ahead of 2019 Sikkim assembly poll.

"The SKM government has let down the people of Sikkim by failing to fulfil even one per cent of the poll promises it had made in 2019," he said.

Chamling said that over the next 50 days he will hold the 'padayatra' throughout Sikkim highlighting the underperformance of the ruling party on all fronts.

Some SKM supporters tried to disrupt Chamling's 'padyatra' by waving placards and raising slogans against him.

There was, however, no untowrad incident and Chamling completed his party's programme in Playing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)